ASHRAE short courses for FRIGAIR 2018

After the huge success of the four sold-out ASHRAE short courses presented at FRIGAIR 2015, organisers will yet again partner with this international HVAC&R association giant in 2018 to ensure the local industry is up to speed with all the latest technology and advancements.



Hoy R Bohanon presenting his ‘IAQ best practices for design, construction, and commissioning’ short course during FRIGAIR 2015.

Interact Media Defined, as organisers, will once again be arranging these courses in consultation with the South African Institute of Refrigeration and Air Conditioning (SAIRAC), to be hosted during FRIGAIR 2018 at the Gallagher Estate exhibition venue. Speakers will be flown in from all over the world to present their expert topics.

In 2015, the following courses were successfully presented:

Design of commercial ground source heat pumps; Health care facilities: best practice HVAC design considerations and criteria; IAQ best practice for design, construction, and commissioning; and Energy management: best practices.

The response from industry was overwhelming in 2015 when, for the first time ever, ASHRAE speakers were flown in to share their expertise with local HVAC&R professionals from across the country. Feedback from attendees was extremely positive and as such, it was decided to once again undertake this exercise for the 2018 FRIGAIR exhibition.

All ears for Gary Phetteplace’s 2015 course, ‘Design of commercial ground source heat pumps’.

The ASHRAE Learning Institute (ALI) offers a wide range of professional development seminars and short courses. ALI seminars/courses provide high-quality, authoritative, and credible technical information, with all content developed through ALI’s peer review process.

The courses and speakers are still in the process of being confirmed and anyone in the industry is welcome to send through their suggestions.

Which topics interest you and what would you like to know more about? Let us know and we’ll investigate into possible ASHRAE expert speakers.

You can visit the ASHRAE website to see which courses are available (www.ashrae.org/education-certification/all-instructor-led-courses). From indoor air quality (IAQ) best practises to data centre operation optimisation and so much more — what would benefit you?

