The only website serving Africa’s HVACR sector.

online directory   Twitter   Facebook   Contact   search   Login Login   register-button Register



Scroll through the testimonials below ... and send us your thoughts about RACA Journal! hvacr@interactmedia.co.za 

 
 

iLED gains global recognition

iLED has a lot to be proud of this year, including being crowned Distech International Distributor of the Year, winning runner-up at the Africa Automation Fair for best show stand, and presenting at the international Distech Controls Building 2020 conference.

Africa automation show
The Africa Automation Fair took place from 6 to 8 June 2017 at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg, and is a focused networking platform for the automation and control industry. iLED’s stand was an interactive space that showcased Distech Controls as well as iLED’s locally manufactured range of BACnet fan coil unit controllers and I/O modules.

iLED’s stand boasted an interactive video wall and they were awarded ‘Runner-up’ for best show stand for their efforts.

Distech Controls Building 2020
The Distech Controls Building 2020 conference was held from 11 to 13 June 2017 in Lyon, France. In countries where Distech is not directly represented, Distech products are supplied through a master distribution channel. iLED is Distech’s master distributors in southern Africa and was awarded the International Distributor of the Year award at this prestigious event. This was the third consecutive year that iLED won this international accolade.

While at the conference, iLED’s managing director, Ivan Potter, was afforded an opportunity to present a South African view of building management systems (BMS) to delegates. The talk, entitled ‘The value of using a single brand in your building’ illustrated the importance for building owners and consultants to specify a single family of products when selecting a BMS.

Ivan Potter (middle) receiving the Distech International Distributor of the Year award.

Ivan Potter presenting at the Distech Controls Building 2020 conference.

The Distech International Distributor of the Year 2017 award up close.

Kevin Engelbrecht of iLED accepting the runner-up award for best stand at the 2017 Africa Automation Fair.

Craig Potter of iLED manning the stand at the Africa Automation Fair.

fShare
Pin It

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Home News & Events News Archive iLED gains global recognition

Digital Archive

About Our Products

Connect with us

Talk To Us

Available Monday - Friday, 8 AM - 4 PM 

 00 27 (0) 11 579 4940 

 A PRODUCT OF: 

 imd final logo rgb white

Advertising Services

Our Partners

Copyright © 2017 The only website serving Africa’s HVACR sector. . All Rights Reserved. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.