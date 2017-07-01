The only website serving Africa’s HVACR sector.

SAIRAC Johannesburg gets cooler

An empty seat was hard to find at the SAIRAC Johannesburg centre’s July technical meeting where ebm-Papst presented the improvements of its AxiCool fan range.

The monthly technical meeting for the South African Institute of Refrigeration and Air Conditioning (SAIRAC) took place on 20 July at the Bryanston Sports Club. It was an extremely well-attended meeting as industry role players from various sectors attended to hear ebm-Papst’s Steven Friedmann.

Friedmann flew in from Cape Town to present his talk entitled ‘AxiCool fans just got a whole lot Axicooler’.

First up was Johannesburg SAIRAC chair, Jaco Pieterse, who handled a few association formalities, like announcing upcoming events (including the popular fellow’s lunch that is scheduled for October). He also presented certificates to a list of new members and associate members who recently joined the association. Afterwards, he handed out certificates to those who successfully completed the SAIRAC courses on ‘Load estimating for refrigeration applications’ and ‘BMS controls’. The courses are very popular and the list of names called was long (and impressive).

After the formalities, Friedmann started his presentation on the new generation ebm-Papst 500-800mm AxiCool fans, looking at the new improvements and various efficiency enhancements in the new models. He talked about application and functionality and looked at the various components of the fan, one at a time. He also brought a sample 500mm fan along for guests to test.

There were plenty of questions from the floor after the talk before Charel Marais of SAIRAC wrapped things up and gave Friedmann a gift as a thank you for his efforts.

Ebm-Papst sponsored the snacks and drinks for guests afterwards which everyone enjoyed after the talk.

The new members to SAIRAC who were in attendance to accept their certificates.

Some of those who successfully completed the ‘Load estimating for refrigeration applications’ course.

Certificates for the successful completion of the BMS controls course were also handed out.

Steven Friedmann of ebm-Papst (left) with SAIRAC Johannesburg chair, Jaco Pieterse before the talk.

A full house for the technical meeting!

