Fourways awards its top dealers

“The RACA Journal and the previous SARA, has served as a valuable communication aid to all the members of SAIRAC for many years." – JOHN ACKERMANN, president of SAIRAC Read this Entry

“Congratulations on your significant contribution to our industry over the past 30 years!” – JO LUBBE Read this Entry

“A big thank you to the RACA Journal team for their contribution to OTTC and the refrigeration and airconditioning industry as a whole”. – ISOLDE DOBELIN Read this Entry

“Congratulations to the RACA team on the 30 years of SARA and RACA! To me SARA and RACA have always been the prime source of information of the HVAC industry and the people involved in it. Please continue this great work.” – ALEC JOHANNSEN Read this Entry

“The RACA magazine has always been well worth the read since I joined the industry two decades ago.” – JACQUES VILJOEN Read this Entry

“Without the support and exposure RACA offered us as a young start-up company, we wouldn’t have been able to do what we do today! I will always be grateful to them for that.” – WILLEM VAN DER WESTHUIZEN Read this Entry

“Congratulation on achieving a notable milestone: 30 years of service to the air-conditioning, ventilation and refrigeration industry. Many have tried but you are the only to have lasted, attesting to the quality of your publication.” – MICHELE RIVAROLA Read this Entry

“I am proud to have been associated with the magazine over the years. I am looking forward to continuous involvement through future contributions from the university.” – MARTIN BRAUN Read this Entry

“I read RACA, cover to cover, every month and feel that the journal serves the industry well ... Continuing posthumously with Geoff Alder’s ‘lessons’ is a master-stroke. Keep up the good work for the next 30 years!" – ALAN CAMPBELL Read this Entry

“With the publication of the first SARA Journal, the air-conditioning and refrigeration industry in South Africa came of age. In its current RACA format, it compares favourably with the very best of its kind worldwide. It does our industry proud!” – PATRICK BURKE Read this Entry

“I have, over the years, always looked out for my monthly copy of RACA (and SARA)... My first visit is usually to the back of the journal to check what the grumpy old man has to say in the ‘Last Word’.” – TOON HERMAN Read this Entry

“SARACCA congratulates the RACA Journal in reaching a 30-year milestone of service to the air conditioning and refrigeration industry. The support given by RACA over these years has kept those inthe industry informed and up to date with news, developments and events.” – BARNEY RICHARDSON Read this Entry

"The RACA magazine provides world-class technical and commercial content on a monthly basis and provides a key service in linking and informing our industry. We salute you, may your success continue.” – ANDRÉ VAN DER MERWE Read this Entry

“RACA Journal has been adding value to and has been an integral part of our industry for as long as I can remember... I have seen RACA keep pace with industry and become a benchmark for a publication of its type. Well done guys - 30 years, you do us proud.” – GRANT LAIDLAW Read this Entry

“The RACA publication ... has proven to be a quality publication with excellent articles of technical nature and general interest in the refrigeration and air-conditioning industries. It is a great way to keep track of changes in the industry.” – RICHARD MOOLENSCHOT Read this Entry

“RACA: A great journal to keep up to date with the industry, its people, and most importantly new technologies and projects. Nobody should be without this informative magazine.” – RICKY SAVVIDES Read this Entry