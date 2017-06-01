Eco Aire and Protek Cooling join forces

It seemed a natural progression to combine the cost benefits of evaporative cooling with the performance benefits of mechanical cooling. As such, Eco Aire started with a joint venture in 2015, which has evolved into a 50% acquisition of Protek Cooling in February 2017.

Eco Aire has a long history and relationship with Protek. Gerhard van Niekerk (director of Eco Aire) has worked with Neels Claassen (founder of Protek) on various projects since the early 1990s. This relationship later continued with Pieter Claassen, Neels’s son, when he took over as managing director of Protek.

A win-win

Eco Aire was looking for evaporative cooling technology that was tried and tested, while Protek Cooling was interested in entering the international market with scalable manufacturing capacity.

With evaporative cooling only, Protek could previously sell to large industrial cooling applications only. With this acquisition, Eco Aire has provided a vehicle to provide mechanical cooling technology in combination with two- and three-stage evaporative cooling.

Protek now has the capability to sell the full spectrum of cooling and heating to office buildings, shopping centres, factories, agricultural applications (livestock and chickens, grape and fruit processing), churches, entertainment centres, auditoriums, gymnasiums, and other applications that require large volumes of cool air.

“This opens the door to international manufacturing and sales, better quality assurance, and direct to customer worldwide shipping,” explains Pieter Claassen. He is very positive about the new development. Since these two companies have joined forces, the combined evaporative cooler turnover has increased 100%, and the joint venture has sold and installed units in excess of 600m3/hour.

In line with Eco Aire’s policy to implement ‘green’ products, this is an extension of their inverter rooftops as well as fresh air and dehumidification heat pipe units.

“Customers now have the benefits of international development, innovation, and scalability,” explains Van Niekerk. “With this joint venture, the value engineering cycle is already paying off. Customers can now buy the same amount of cooling at a 30% reduction in cost.”

The main vehicle and brand for selling evaporative cooling will still be Protek.

A hybrid solution

The main driving force for the venture was to combine each company’s speciality into one new revolutionary brand called Wolksberg. The hybrid technology provides energy efficient mechanical cooling (via the evaporative cooling cycle) while still retaining the reliability and supply air temperature guarantees of compressor technology.

Van Niekerk is very excited about the development of new technology in this industry. “Having been in the industry for over 30 years, Eco Aire has proven its ability to understand the needs in the industry,” he says. “With innovation, Eco Aire has brought various products to meet those needs. The hybrid evaporative cooling unit is just another of those needs that have been met.”

Since they started this joint operation, Eco Aire has manufactured the two-stage evaporative cooler, then the two-stage hybrid unit, followed by the three-stage evaporative cooler.

“We are excited to announce that the three-stage hybrid unit will be launched by the end of September 2017,” says Van Niekerk.