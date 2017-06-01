Systemair acquires Viking Air Conditioning

Systemair has acquired Viking Air Conditioning (AC), local manufacturer of air handling units and packaged units. Although all current structures will remain in place, this will provide great opportunities for both brands to grow its southern African footprint.

Negotiations with Thermaire Investments, holding company of Viking AC, began in February 2017, culminating in the signing of the purchase agreement on 8 June 2017.

Viking is located in Spartan in Johannesburg, where it produces and sells customised air handling units, with and without integrated cooling, for commercial use. For more than 25 years, Viking has sold market-adapted high-quality units and its products can be found in various leading supermarket chains in the region, as well as in a large variety of air-conditioning applications. The company has 45 employees in its 3 000m2 rented premises.

“We see great opportunities with the company’s market position and products. This acquisition complements us very well and gives us new possibilities in the region,” says Systemair’s president and CEO, Roland Kasper.

The Systemair Group manufactures similar packaged units and air handling units in their various factories in Europe and Asia. This acquisition now gives Systemair the ability to manufacture this type of equipment in South Africa, not having to ship it over vast distances at great additional cost, explains Systemair South Africa’s managing director, Ian Roelofse. The knowledge and experience from these factories in Europe and Asia will be implemented at the Viking production facility in Spartan, Johannesburg.

“The Viking brand has a long and proud track record in southern Africa. It provides a solid foundation to build on, bringing new trends and technology from within the group to the market. Global supplier agreements will benefit the manufacturing process. Systemair AB is a Swedish company, so the Viking brand also fits nicely,” says Roelofse.

Future plans include modernising of and improving on the current range, using successful platforms already in place within the Systemair Group. Systemair has been increasing its footprint into African markets; the Viking facility offers a great opportunity to bring a proven product designed for African conditions to that market.

“Customers can look forward to a strengthened brand with the full backing of an international organisation that is already a leader in the local and international ventilation and air-conditioning market,” says Roelofse.

For sales enquiries, either Vincent Laidet or Johan Krouwel can be contacted.