Midea shows off with dealer awards and product launch
Midea held its biggest-ever local dealer awards and product launch conference in George from 18 to 21 May 2017.
The prestigious event took place at the world-renowned Fancourt Golf and Spa Resort. It was attended by 40 top residential and commercial air-conditioning dealers from around South Africa, in recognition of their outstanding contribution and support to the Midea brand in 2016.
Imperial Air Conditioning, Midea’s South African distributor, hosted the event along with representatives from Midea headquarters’ global sales and marketing teams. The Clivet S.p.A. export area manager for Africa was also in attendance.
The evening kicked off with a powerful showcase of Midea’s phenomenal journey in South Africa over the past 12 years, which was followed by a surprise announcement by Imperial Air Conditioning director Craig Fowlds of the local acquisition of Clivet’s South African distributor, Peter Groves Air Conditioning Sales.
The conference continued with the unveiling of the 2017 consumer and commercial air-conditioning range. Some exciting products to look forward to this summer are the much-anticipated Ultimate Comfort range of room air conditioners, and the all-new A6 duct.
Midea’s flagship Ultimate Comfort range features highly efficient Inverter Quattro technology, Air Magic (Midea’s proprietary air purification technology), and Silky Cool, an impressive new feature that maximises air distribution through its patented 1 906-holed louver.
Other exciting products to look forward to this year include a range of Midea fan coil units as well as a new centrifugal chiller, which boasts the highest efficiency in the world.
“Midea continues to invest in research and product development in order to put us at the forefront of technology in the industry. We are extremely excited to announce that the launch of the industry-leading MDV6 heat pump and heat recovery ranges will take place in 2018,” said Fowlds.
