Changing colour of indoor air quality

NASA is currently evaluating a colour-changing air filter technology that could have commercial benefits in the fight against poor indoor air quality as it changes colour depending on whether the filter is working or not.

Serionix, an Illinois-based start-up company, creates high performance filters based on a proprietary adsorptive coating technology called Colorfil. This changes colour as it removes toxic chemicals and odours from air, while killing viruses, bacteria and mould. The colour change lets users know when the filters are working—and when they aren’t – by changing colour from pink to yellow.

Originated from work conducted at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 2011, the filtration technology that has received awards of more than USD3-million from the US Army, the National Science Foundation and NASA.

The latest USD750 000 contract from NASA will evaluate Colorfil technology for incorporation into the next generation of spacesuit and the life support systems used during spacewalks. The life support systems require ultra-high performance air filtration to eliminate toxic chemicals such as ammonia and formaldehyde.

“We are excited for the opportunity to work with NASA to send our Colorfil technology into space,” says James Langer, Serionix’s president. “What’s truly exciting, however, is how the funding indirectly supports the launch of consumer products using the same core technology. Consumers today have almost no visibility on what filters do for them—making purchasing decisions difficult and making it almost impossible to determine when it’s time for replacement. With Colorfil, we are looking to change that.”

Source: coolingpost.com

 

