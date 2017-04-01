Energy Partners expand refrigeration stronghold

EP HVAC & Refrigeration, a division of Energy Partners, has announced the conclusion of three new business transactions with the well-known Multistage Cooling, Fridgetec and Refrigeration Services.

Energy Partners is a leading supplier of energy solutions in South Africa and form part of the PSG group of companies. These new transactions form part of the company’s vision to provide customers with the lowest heating and cooling life cycle costs.

Being the leading supplier of outsourced refrigeration solutions, EP HVAC & Refrigeration launched its products for the industrial market in 2015 and followed up with a metered solution for the retail sector in 2016. Since then, new energy efficient refrigeration systems, owned and operated by EP HVAC & Refrigeration, have already been installed at four Pick ‘n Pay and Spar supermarkets as well as several plants in the meat and dairy industrial sector, where the clients only pay a monthly fee linked to their metered refrigeration consumption.

Head of EP HVAC & Refrigeration, Dawie Kriel, says that providing customers with options such as outsourced refrigeration requires the best installation and maintenance capacity possible. “To this end, EP HVAC & Refrigeration identified potential partners that also believe in our vision.”

One such company is Johannesburg-based Multistage Cooling, a well-known name in Industrial Refrigeration for the past 20 years, and a company that has quality work at the core of its existence. The two businesses immediately saw the potential of working together and EP HVAC & Refrigeration concluded its acquisition of Multistage Cooling on 1 March 2017.

As part of the acquisition agreement with EP HVAC & Refrigeration, Director of Multistage Cooling, Bob Vuletic, will stay on in his current position at the company for the next three years before taking up a more leisurely lifestyle.

Owners Bob and Vanessa Vuletic have been impressed with the qualities Energy Partners bring to Multistage Cooling. “We believe that this transaction will strengthen the brand and look forward to help EP HVAC & Refrigeration grow Multistage Cooling into a formidable force in the industry. They have the same dedication to quality through innovation that made Multistage Cooling a leader in the industry,” says Bob Vuletic.

In addition to the Multistage Cooling transaction, Kriel stated that earlier this year, EP HVAC & Refrigeration also acquired a 74% stake in Cape Town based Refrigeration Solutions as well as Fridgetec Services in Gauteng, both service providers in the commercial refrigeration sector. “Energy Partners has worked for the last two years to cement these partnerships, and we are very excited about what we have achieved. This will enable EP HVAC & Refrigeration to offer highly competitive rates for clients and has placed the company in a unique position to offer a full range of services to the commercial and industrial refrigeration market in South Africa,” Kriel says.

The executive management of these three businesses, Bob Vuletic, Toby Campbell and Dawie Kriel, has more than 90 years of experience in the refrigeration industry between them. Many of the significant firsts in the industry has been the result of the innovative spirit of this group. “The new partnerships will also allow EP HVAC & Refrigeration to operate more effectively and maintain our assets, making our outsourced refrigeration offering more affordable for a wider range of customers,” Kriel states.

“We are excited about the new opportunities the Energy Partners metered cooling model and breadth of supply will provide the group’s existing and new clients. We think that there is a niche for this product and service which will be very attractive to many clients and add value to their existing businesses,” Kriel adds.

“Energy Partners is in the long-term energy supply market, and we are actively working to grow our market share, as well as the market at large. Through the strategic business transactions that serve to make Energy Partners more competitive, we believe that we are achieving that goal,” Kriel concludes.