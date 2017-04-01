Free BIM workshop at upcoming Digital Construction Expo

This year the construction community will come together for the second Digital Construction Expo (previously called the Construction IT event) to meet hundreds of exhibitors and around 9 000 visitors from across the construction supply chain at Gallagher Estate from 23 to 24 May 2017.

DCE 2017 is dedicated to promoting standards and technology in the built environment. As the only event to showcase digital construction in Africa, the growth of the sector on the continent arguably led by southern Africa, translates into considerable demand for this event.

The Digital Construction Expo is once again co-located with the giant African Construction and Totally Concrete Expo at Gallagher Estate in Midrand.

Vaughan Harris, digital director for the expo says, “Both local and global companies are increasingly looking to help define ‘local BIM standards’ and this is driving the industry towards better digital innovation. This advancement brings with it an explosion in technology, from design to operation application.”

Whether you work for a huge multi-disciplinary or a small professional organisation and trying to get into to grips with Building Information Modelling (BIM), maybe wanting to explore new methods of construction or the use of mobile and connected technologies on site, or simply want to find out about more efficient ways of working with software, this is the expo for you.

What’s new for 2017? The BIM Institute added a host of new features including the Drone Zone, free software workshops, an Autodesk Experience Lounge, the Smart Building Village and BIM Talks in action.

Register for a free workshop The Digital Construction expo will be offering more than 20 free software upskilling workshops for professionals to attend and get more insight, more choice and more value out of construction software. All workshops have a maximum of 30 people in a seated class. Contact: julia.bartonhill@biminstitute.org.za