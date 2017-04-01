Why must you renew your registration?

Barney Richards, CEO of SARACCA, wrote the following response to Gareth Fife’s Letter to the Editor in the April edition on the topic of registration of refrigeration practitioners.

The renewal not only applies to those who work on refrigerant gases under pressure but also to fuel gases and compressed gases through the South African Qualification and Certification Committee for Gas (SAQCC Gas) in the interest of safety in terms of the OHS Act and Pressure Equipment Regulations, in particular.

The author seems to have the idea that some professions do not have to renew and maintain their competence. In all cases the onus is on the registered person to keep his competence up to date through Continuing Professional Development (CPD). For the HVAC&R industry the refresher course requirement is necessary to ensure that practitioners are full conversant with developments in the refrigeration technology. With the phase-out of CFCs and HCFCs and soon to follow HFCs, practitioners in the interests of safety to themselves and to their clients, need to show that they are up to date with industry requirements.

The cost of registration and renewal is set at R1 850 plus VAT. If this is broken down it is R616.67 a year and an additional R51.39 a month, so not excessive. The average practitioner can cover this cost in person or his employer would easily cover this cost. The other important point they would be compliant with the law.

The other point is that they have an issue with the cost of a certificate of compliance (CoC) book at the present cost of R420 including VAT. The book has 50 certificates which works out at R8.40 per CoC, which is cheap. On the cost of an installation or repair this is minimal and could be recovered for the customer. The registration process for Authorised Refrigeration Gas Practitioners does not come without cost for staff and computer systems to process the applications and the other office overheads associated with the registrations. The time put into the running SAQCC Gas by the representative directors of the four Associations is without cost to SAQCC Gas as their time is given out of busy schedules in the interest of the industry.

SANS 10147 in annexure D has a clause regarding maintenance of competence which is binding as the standard is referenced in the PER adding to the requirement of the law.

Barney Richardson

