The only website serving Africa’s HVACR sector.

2017 AHR Expo boast record numbers

More than 65 000 visitors and exhibitor personnel roamed more than 46 452m2 of exhibits at the 2017 AHR Expo, held in Las Vegas recently. The show featured almost 2 000 exhibitors across our industry, including more than 760 product types.

AHRI hosted five education seminars during the Expo attracting hundreds of contractors, technicians, engineers and product specifiers who learned more about the new NextGen Certification directory; humidity and occupants; safely bonding corrugated stainless steel tubing; variable frequency drives; and chilled beams in healthcare.

Next year's AHR Expo will be held from 22 to 24 January 2018 in Chicago, 14 to 16 January 2019 in Atlanta; and 3 to 5 February 2020 in Orlando. Visit ahrexpo.com for more information.

