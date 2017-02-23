The only website serving Africa’s HVACR sector.

The Building Information Modelling (BIM) Institute will be hosting an internationally-accredited workshop for architects, engineers and other building professionals at the Durban International Convention Centre (ICC) from 22 to 23 February 2017, with Cape Town and Johannesburg also in the pipeline.

All attendees of the BIM BAM BOOM workshop will be accredited with continuing professional development (CPD) points, plus they will be given free access to the two-day KZN Construction Expo and Smart Building and Infrastructure Summit.

Now in its second year, the BIM Institute has evolved to include BIM-educational activities owing to the growing needs of the built environment professionals such as QS, architects, engineers, to be educated about three dimensional design, Building Information Modelling and working in an open data environment where all professionals that are working on a complex infrastructure project can access the same information via the cloud.

“The key objective to promoting BIM continuing education at partnered events, such as the Smart Building Summit, Totally Concrete and Cape Construction Expo, is to upskill delegates in BIM methodologies and to optimise the effectiveness of processes and workflows on a BIM project,” says Vaughan Harris, executive director, BIM Institute.

The BIM BAM BOOM* workshops are held over two day events in Durban, Johannesburg and Cape Town. They are targeted at professionals keen to become acquainted with BIM protocols while gaining knowledge exchange from design professionals, contractors and asset managers in the built environment.

“We believe this will assist in closing the knowledge gap that exists between us and other first world countries,” adds Harris.

The workshops will provide a special platform to educate industry professionals and other key decision makers on implementing international BIM standards and processes on projects in Africa. This will also allow members to engage and understand templates such as the BIM execution plan.

“3D Modelling is just part of the BIM process and will only drive transformation if it’s combined with wider and deeper support from the industry, including behaviour, culture, transparency and processes,” concludes Harris.

For more information or to register please visit www.biminstitute.org.za or email workshops@biminstitute.org.za