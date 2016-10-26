The only website serving Africa’s HVACR sector.

HVAC mechanical engineering students visit Thermaire Investments

By Ilana Koegelenberg
About 60 students from the Wits University of Technology visited Thermaire last year under Martin Braun’s guidance, to experience the HVAC world on a more practical level.

Well-known industry consulting engineer, Martin Braun, currently teaches at the Wits University of Technology. About two decades ago, Braun was general manager of Viking Air Conditioning, a division of Thermaire, and last year he asked Thermaire if the university could send a group of fourth year mechanical engineering students to visit the manufacturing facilities. This was to show the students how HVAC equipment is manufactured locally.



The various divisions of Thermaire took the students, divided into groups, through the facilities on 26 October 2016. They observed how ducting was made in the Ductshop and visited the Viking factory to see how the units are manufactured. They were also shown the company’s solar panel installation that enables them to be off the electricity grid and provides free electricity. (This installation was done by the company’s new division, Switched-On Solar.)

“These students will become the next contractors and consultants in our industry,” said Pierre Meyer, Viking works manager. “We are hoping that a first impression with Thermaire and its products will be a lasting impression, and we therefore hope that this experience has given them a look into the future of the air-conditioning industry in South Africa.”

This was a very informative experience for the students and Braun says he hopes to get more companies involved.

The Thermaire team plans to have more students visit their facilities in 2017.

