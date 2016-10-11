The only website serving Africa’s HVACR sector.

online directory   Twitter   Facebook   Contact   search   Login Login   register-button Register



Scroll through the testimonials below ... and send us your thoughts about RACA Journal! hvacr@interactmedia.co.za 

 
 

Toshiba: launching into the future

Toshiba: launching into the future

Industry members converged on the Birchwood Hotel on Johannesburg’s East Rand in October last year to celebrate Toshiba’s presence in the local market.

On 11 October 2016, AHI Carrier, the official distributor of Toshiba air-conditioning products in South Africa, launched the new Toshiba SMMS-e Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) as well as the SHRM-e VRF heat pump systems.

Three launches, three days, three cities — that’s what Toshiba planned for the month of October to launch aggressively into the local HVAC market with its new, dedicated team under the experienced leadership of Phillip Theunissen, the Toshiba brand manager at AHI Carrier.

Although Toshiba previously had a presence in South Africa, this is the first time that the well-known Japanese brand will have a devoted team focussing on the southern African region.

The Johannesburg launch introduced the Toshiba team to the industry, and presented the new VRF heat pump air-conditioning system, which sets a new industry standard for energy efficiency and performance.

Toshiba launched the world’s first all-inverter VRF system in 2004, and the latest generation of the company’s market leading VRF continues to push the boundaries. Developments in three core technologies — the patented compressor, heat exchanger, and advanced intelligent control — combine to ensure all outdoor units in Toshiba’s new VRF range have a European seasonally-adjusted energy efficiency rating (ESEER) higher than seven.

The launch included a light meal and entertainment, and was thoroughly enjoyed by all who attended.

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Home News & Events News Archive Toshiba: launching into the future

Digital Archive

About Our Products

Connect with us

Talk To Us

Available Monday - Friday, 8 AM - 4 PM 

 00 27 (0) 11 579 4940 

 A PRODUCT OF: 

 imd final logo rgb white

Advertising Services

Our Partners

Copyright © 2016 The only website serving Africa’s HVACR sector. . All Rights Reserved. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.